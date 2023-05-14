Vice Chairman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) P. Harrison has pledged his unconditional support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the next Presidential Election.

Speaking to the media in Anuradhapura, the former parliamentarian stated that along with him, almost 100 Pradeshiya Sabha members are ready to unconditionally support the President in his run-up to be re-elected as the President of Sri Lanka, adding that a majority of the SJB are also ready to join them.

Commenting on the severely delayed 2023 Local Government election, Harrison stated that “there is sign of such an election being held”, while claiming that the only possibility of an election being held is a Presidential Election, likely to take place in either June or July 2024.

“For that Presidential Election, we will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe unconditionally. I am not doing this expecting titles in return, I decided to do this because I have served the United National Party for 40 years”, he explained.