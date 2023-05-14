4,000 novel dengue cases reported in first two weeks of May

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has reported nearly 4,000 novel cases of the dengue virus within the first two week of this month, raising grave concerns of a potential epidemic.

Accordingly, a total of 33,656 dengue cases have been reported since 01 January 2023, the NDCU stated, while 20 dengue-related deaths have been reported thus far.

The NDCU further explained that the ongoing inclement weather conditions only further aggravates the breeding of mosquitos.

Based on the data gathered for the first week of May, a total of 1,954 dengue cases were reported across the country , with 51.7% having been reported from the Western Province.

The highest number of cases was reported from Gampaha at 475, while Colombo did not fall too far behind at 412.

Thus, several high-risk areas have been identified by the NDCU across the island, as per the number of cases being reported. The said high-risk areas are as follows:

Colombo Municipal Council jurisdiction – Gothatuwa, Piliyandala, Kaduwela, Maharagama, Battaramulla

Gampaha district – Wattala, Negombo, Biyagama, Ragama, Ja-Ela

Meanwhile, reports have also revealed that, as of now, the highest number of dengue patients are being treated at the Colombo National Hospital, District General Hospital in Negombo, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila), Trincomalee General Hospital, Lady Ridgeway Hospital and the National Teaching Hospital in Kandy.