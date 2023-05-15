Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over the island, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be fairly rough to rough, very rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Meanwhile the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” located over North-East Bay of Bengal had landed in-between southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts yesterday noon (14).

It is likely to weaken into a Depression and then into a Low-Pressure area during next 24 hours.

However, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas of the Bay of Bengal and in the sea areas around the island.