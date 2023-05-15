Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

May 15, 2023   07:44 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over the island, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be fairly rough to rough, very rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Meanwhile the Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” located over North-East Bay of Bengal had landed in-between southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts yesterday noon (14).

It is likely to weaken into a Depression and then into a Low-Pressure area during next 24 hours.

However, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas of the Bay of Bengal and in the sea areas around the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Irrigation Dept. issues flood warnings for several low-lying areas after heavy rainfall (English)

Irrigation Dept. issues flood warnings for several low-lying areas after heavy rainfall (English)

President pledges to align university system with modern technology (English)

President pledges to align university system with modern technology (English)

Australia to gift aircraft to enhance Sri Lanka's aerial maritime surveillance (English)

Australia to gift aircraft to enhance Sri Lanka's aerial maritime surveillance (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala addresses 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023 in Dhaka (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala addresses 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023 in Dhaka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.14

Heavy showers over 100mm expected as cyclonic storm Mocha intensifies

Heavy showers over 100mm expected as cyclonic storm Mocha intensifies

Shocking unhygienic conditions found during CAA inspection in Colombo Fort food stalls

Shocking unhygienic conditions found during CAA inspection in Colombo Fort food stalls