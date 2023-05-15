Minister requests police to publish photographs of individuals stealing milk cows on social media

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera has requested the police to take measures to arrest and publish the photographs of individuals who steal milk cows.

Minister Amaraweera has made this request due to the increase in the number of complaints made by representatives of farmers’ organizations that cattle thefts are on the rise these days.

The milk cows providing around 20 liters of milk per day are being stolen and about 35 cows are being stolen from a district per week, as per the complaints received by the agricultural ministry.

Accordingly, the minister has requested the police to take measures to publish the photographs of the individuals who are being arrested due to stealing milk cows through social media, the ministry added.