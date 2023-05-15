Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions

Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions

May 15, 2023   10:19 am

Schools in several educational zones in the Southern Province have been temporary closed today (May 15), owing to the prevailing unfavourable weather conditions.

Ada Derana reporters stated that many schools have also been flooded due to the heavy rainfall received by those areas since yesterday (14).

Accordingly, the Morawaka (Deniyaya) Zonal Education Office announces that all schools in Morawaka and Kotapola divisions of the Morawaka Educational Zone will remain closed today.

In addition, all schools except Urubokka National School and Pattiwela Junior School in Pasgoda Division related to the Morawaka Educational Zone will remain closed owing to the unfavourable weather.

Meanwhile, the Mulatiyana Zonal Educational Office notified that the schools in Kithalagama East and Kithalagama West related to the Tihagoda Division will remain closed today.

Diyalape Junior School, Athuraliya Maha Vidyalaya, Pahuranwila Junior School and Paraduwa Junior School in Akuressa and Malimbada divisions have also been temporary closed today.

Moreover, Ada Derana reporters mentioned that the following schools in Southern Province will also remain closed today, owing to severe weather conditions.

01. Deiyandara National School

02. Deiyandara Primary School

03. Makandura Central College

04. Makandura Primary School

05. Sinipella Primary School

06. Ketiyape North Primary School

07. Koramburuwana Maha Vidyalaya

08. Meepawita Primary School

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.15

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Irrigation Dept. issues flood warnings for several low-lying areas after heavy rainfall (English)

Irrigation Dept. issues flood warnings for several low-lying areas after heavy rainfall (English)

President pledges to align university system with modern technology (English)

President pledges to align university system with modern technology (English)

Australia to gift aircraft to enhance Sri Lanka's aerial maritime surveillance (English)

Australia to gift aircraft to enhance Sri Lanka's aerial maritime surveillance (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala addresses 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023 in Dhaka (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala addresses 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023 in Dhaka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.14

Heavy showers over 100mm expected as cyclonic storm Mocha intensifies

Heavy showers over 100mm expected as cyclonic storm Mocha intensifies