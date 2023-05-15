Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions
May 15, 2023 10:19 am
Schools in several educational zones in the Southern Province have been temporary closed today (May 15), owing to the prevailing unfavourable weather conditions.
Ada Derana reporters stated that many schools have also been flooded due to the heavy rainfall received by those areas since yesterday (14).
Accordingly, the Morawaka (Deniyaya) Zonal Education Office announces that all schools in Morawaka and Kotapola divisions of the Morawaka Educational Zone will remain closed today.
In addition, all schools except Urubokka National School and Pattiwela Junior School in Pasgoda Division related to the Morawaka Educational Zone will remain closed owing to the unfavourable weather.
Meanwhile, the Mulatiyana Zonal Educational Office notified that the schools in Kithalagama East and Kithalagama West related to the Tihagoda Division will remain closed today.
Diyalape Junior School, Athuraliya Maha Vidyalaya, Pahuranwila Junior School and Paraduwa Junior School in Akuressa and Malimbada divisions have also been temporary closed today.
Moreover, Ada Derana reporters mentioned that the following schools in Southern Province will also remain closed today, owing to severe weather conditions.
01. Deiyandara National School
02. Deiyandara Primary School
03. Makandura Central College
04. Makandura Primary School
05. Sinipella Primary School
06. Ketiyape North Primary School
07. Koramburuwana Maha Vidyalaya
08. Meepawita Primary School