Navy relief teams on high alert for possible flood emergency

May 15, 2023   10:40 am

The Sri Lanka Navy has deployed relief teams in certain areas in the Southern Province, in order to provide relief and rescue operations if there are any floods due to heavy rainfall. 

Accordingly, several relief teams have been sent to Galle, Akuressa, Kotapola, Nagoda, Thawalama, Kamburupitiya and Athuraliya areas, to ensure a coordinated and effective response, following the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

The Navy has also sent relief teams to Galle and Matara districts as the floods were caused by the overflow of the Gin Ganga and Nilwala Rivers. These teams have been prepared to assist the affected people with the necessary relief, the navy said.

Moreover, additional Navy relief teams have been kept on standby to be deployed at will, to render assistance to the general public, if they are being affected by floods, according to the navy.

