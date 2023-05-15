No issue with re-appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM - Mano Ganesan

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan says that there is no issue with re-appointing former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media in Colombo, MP Ganesan also emphasized that regardless of the appointments made for the posts, the President needs to take immediate actions to dissolve the Parliament and hold a parliamentary election.

“There’s a huge rave in the country that Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa is requesting the PM post. We have no problem in appointing him as the PM”, he said.

“But dissolve the parliament immediately and hold an election for us. There’s no issue. We will form a government. Then you have the presidency. We have a government.”

“The other thing is that the country can know with whom the public mandate lies”, MP Ganesan claimed.