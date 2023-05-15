No issue with re-appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM - Mano Ganesan

No issue with re-appointing Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM - Mano Ganesan

May 15, 2023   12:29 pm

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Mano Ganesan says that there is no issue with re-appointing former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media in Colombo, MP Ganesan also emphasized that regardless of the appointments made for the posts, the President needs to take immediate actions to dissolve the Parliament and hold a parliamentary election.

“There’s a huge rave in the country that Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa is requesting the PM post. We have no problem in appointing him as the PM”, he said.

“But dissolve the parliament immediately and hold an election for us. There’s no issue. We will form a government. Then you have the presidency. We have a government.”

“The other thing is that the country can know with whom the public mandate lies”, MP Ganesan claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.15

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.15

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Sri Lankans in Canberra celebrate the Vesak festival(English)

Irrigation Dept. issues flood warnings for several low-lying areas after heavy rainfall (English)

Irrigation Dept. issues flood warnings for several low-lying areas after heavy rainfall (English)

President pledges to align university system with modern technology (English)

President pledges to align university system with modern technology (English)

Australia to gift aircraft to enhance Sri Lanka's aerial maritime surveillance (English)

Australia to gift aircraft to enhance Sri Lanka's aerial maritime surveillance (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala addresses 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023 in Dhaka (English)

Minister Nimal Siripala addresses 6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023 in Dhaka (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.14