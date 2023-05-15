No request made for President to re-appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM - Sagara Kariyawasam

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Sagara Kariyawasam says that no request was made to the President to re-appoint former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, he also mentions that such rumours are false.

Meanwhile, the SLPP Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa is not ready to obtain the PM post through conspiracies but by the people’s power.

“He left the PM post with the people, and if he returns to the leadership of this country again, it will also be with the people”, he said.