Norochcholais Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister

Norochcholais Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister

May 15, 2023   03:26 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the Norochcholai Power Plant’s Unit 3 will be shutdown for 100 days from June 13 for scheduled major overhaul maintenance work. 

Accordingly, power generation will be managed without any power cuts through other thermal power plants, the minister assured.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Wijesekara also pointed out that the full coal requirement of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for this season will be completed with the 30th cargo of coal which is currently unloading at Norochcholai.

Furthermore, he highlighted that there will be no black outs or power cuts as speculated earlier by CEB unions and media reports due to coal shortages.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

' Mocha ' cyclonic storm completely moves away from Sri Lanka  DMC

' Mocha ' cyclonic storm completely moves away from Sri Lanka  DMC

' Mocha ' cyclonic storm completely moves away from Sri Lanka  DMC

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.15

Commonwealth bronze medal winner Nethmi Ahinsa's school gifted smart classroom by 'Manusath Derana'

Commonwealth bronze medal winner Nethmi Ahinsa's school gifted smart classroom by 'Manusath Derana'

Consumers complain over impurity of drinking water from Balagolla Pumping Station in Kundasale

Consumers complain over impurity of drinking water from Balagolla Pumping Station in Kundasale

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic

Sharp drop in vegetable stocks reaching economic centres due to bad weather

Sharp drop in vegetable stocks reaching economic centres due to bad weather

Kalutara schoolgirl's death: group including victim's relatives stage silent protest seeking justice

Kalutara schoolgirl's death: group including victim's relatives stage silent protest seeking justice

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00