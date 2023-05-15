Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the Norochcholai Power Plant’s Unit 3 will be shutdown for 100 days from June 13 for scheduled major overhaul maintenance work.

Accordingly, power generation will be managed without any power cuts through other thermal power plants, the minister assured.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Wijesekara also pointed out that the full coal requirement of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for this season will be completed with the 30th cargo of coal which is currently unloading at Norochcholai.

Furthermore, he highlighted that there will be no black outs or power cuts as speculated earlier by CEB unions and media reports due to coal shortages.