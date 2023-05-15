Trains on Northern Line limited to Polgahawela

Trains on Northern Line limited to Polgahawela

May 15, 2023   07:26 pm

Train services on the Northern Railway Line have reportedly been limited up to Polgahawela railway station, owing to a derailment of a rail bus.

The derailment of the rail bus has taken place as a result of a tree falling on the rail bus between the Pothuhera and Thalawattegedara railway stations.

Incidentally, a rail bus had also derailed after hitting a tree that had fallen on the tracks near the same location in November 2022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.05.15

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.05.15

' Mocha ' cyclonic storm completely moves away from Sri Lanka  DMC

' Mocha ' cyclonic storm completely moves away from Sri Lanka  DMC

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.15

Commonwealth bronze medal winner Nethmi Ahinsa's school gifted smart classroom by 'Manusath Derana'

Commonwealth bronze medal winner Nethmi Ahinsa's school gifted smart classroom by 'Manusath Derana'

Consumers complain over impurity of drinking water from Balagolla Pumping Station in Kundasale

Consumers complain over impurity of drinking water from Balagolla Pumping Station in Kundasale

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic

Sharp drop in vegetable stocks reaching economic centres due to bad weather

Sharp drop in vegetable stocks reaching economic centres due to bad weather