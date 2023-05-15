Trains on Northern Line limited to Polgahawela

Train services on the Northern Railway Line have reportedly been limited up to Polgahawela railway station, owing to a derailment of a rail bus.

The derailment of the rail bus has taken place as a result of a tree falling on the rail bus between the Pothuhera and Thalawattegedara railway stations.

Incidentally, a rail bus had also derailed after hitting a tree that had fallen on the tracks near the same location in November 2022.