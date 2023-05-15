Easter Sunday attacks: case against Mohamed Ibrahim fixed for pre-trial conference

The Colombo High Court today (May 15) rejected a preliminary objection raised by the defendants regarding a case filed by the Attorney General against millionaire businessman Mohamed Ibrahim and his two sons, residents of Mahawila Park in Dematagoda, who are accused of concealing information on the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

There, the High Court Judge also ordered the pre-trial conference of the case to be conducted on July 06, 2023.

The defendant Mohamed Ibrahim is the father of the two suicide bombers, Infas Ahamed and Ilham Ahamed, who carried out suicide blasts at mainstream hotels in Colombo. The two other defendants are the brothers of the two suicide bombers in question.