Warnings issued to over 1,000 premises breeding mosquitoes in Colombo

The Director of the National Dengue Control Unit Dr. Nalin Ariyarathne says the Den-3 variant of the Dengue virus spreading among the population in the country creates a high risk of accelerating the process of the virus spread.

He urged the public once again to keep their residences clean to prevent breeding opportunities for mosquitoes.

So far since the beginning of the year, 33,742 dengue cases have reportedly been recorded across the island.

According to the National Dengue Prevention Unit, over 50% of the cases were reported from the Western Province.

Meanwhile, Colombo District recorded the highest dengue cases numbering 7,017, followed by 7,602 from Gampaha and 1,984 from Kalutara.

The National Dengue Prevention Unit said 22 Dengue related fatalities have been reported so far this year with 07 of them being reported from the Western Province. This includes 02 deaths from Colombo, 04 from Gampaha and a one death from Kalutara.

In this backdrop, several dengue prevention programmes were carried out in various areas of Colombo today.

Meanwhile it is reported that ‘red notice’ warnings have been issued on 1,308 houses and other properties in the Colombo City where the respective premises were maintained in a careless manner allowing the breeding of mosquitoes.

Chief Medical Officer of Health in the Public Health Department of Colombo, Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni stated that 18% out of the inspected premises within Colombo city were at risk of breeding dengue mosquitoes.