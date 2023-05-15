Warnings issued to over 1,000 premises breeding mosquitoes in Colombo

Warnings issued to over 1,000 premises breeding mosquitoes in Colombo

May 15, 2023   09:32 pm

The Director of the National Dengue Control Unit Dr. Nalin Ariyarathne says the Den-3 variant of the Dengue virus spreading among the population in the country creates a high risk of accelerating the process of the virus spread.

He urged the public once again to keep their residences clean to prevent breeding opportunities for mosquitoes.

So far since the beginning of the year, 33,742 dengue cases have reportedly been recorded across the island.

According to the National Dengue Prevention Unit, over 50% of the cases were reported from the Western Province.

Meanwhile, Colombo District recorded the highest dengue cases numbering 7,017, followed by 7,602 from Gampaha and 1,984 from Kalutara.

The National Dengue Prevention Unit said 22 Dengue related fatalities have been reported so far this year with 07 of them being reported from the Western Province. This includes 02 deaths from Colombo, 04 from Gampaha and a one death from Kalutara.

In this backdrop, several dengue prevention programmes were carried out in various areas of Colombo today.

Meanwhile it is reported that ‘red notice’ warnings have been issued on 1,308 houses and other properties in the Colombo City where the respective premises were maintained in a careless manner allowing the breeding of mosquitoes.

Chief Medical Officer of Health in the Public Health Department of Colombo, Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni stated that 18% out of the inspected premises within Colombo city were at risk of breeding dengue mosquitoes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka's economic prospects critically hinge on implementation of reform program - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's economic prospects critically hinge on implementation of reform program - IMF (English)

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic (English)

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic (English)

President orders strict legislation to prevent child abuse (English)

President orders strict legislation to prevent child abuse (English)

Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions (English)

Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.15

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.15

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm