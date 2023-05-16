Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

May 16, 2023   08:08 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Kalpitiya to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Mullaitivu And in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kalpitiya to Trincomalee via Mannar, Kankasanthurai and Mullaitivu And in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

