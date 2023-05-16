Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the import of 25,000 metric tonnes of Urea fertilizer for the 2023 Yala season, the Government Information Department (DGI) reported.

In concern with the amounts of Urea fertilizers available in both the state fertilizer companies and also within the private sector, it has reportedly been identified that around 25,000 MT of Urea is required to be imported for the 2023 Yala season.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approval has been granted to import 60% of the relevant Urea amount by the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Ltd. and 40% of that amount by the Colombo Commercial Fertilizers Ltd.

The relevant proposal was presented to the Cabinet by the Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera.