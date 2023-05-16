One dead, another injured in shooting at Weligama

A 52-year-old man has been shot dead and his 20-year-old son injured in a shooting incident at Denipitiya in Weligama, last night (May 15), police said.

Police revealed that two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle had opened fire at the deceased person and his son, who were travelling on a ‘Scooter’ motorcycle, at around 9.40 p.m. last night.

At the time of the shooting, the 20-year-old youth had attempted to flee, however he had been chased by the perpetrators and shot.

The injured youth has been admitted to the Matara Hospital, with gunshot injuries on one of his hands and the chest.

Police stated that the shooting has been carried out using a T-56 assault rifle and that the suspects have fired around 20 bullets during the incident.

Police also revealed that the deceased individual was a known criminal gang member and had many prior convictions.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the Matara Hospital, while the Police Special Task Force (STF), Weligama Police and officers of several other surrounding police stations have initiated investigations into the incident.