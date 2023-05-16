Cabinet nod to charter maintenance and emergency response vessel for CPC

Cabinet nod to charter maintenance and emergency response vessel for CPC

May 16, 2023   10:34 am

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to charter a maintenance and emergency response vessel for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) on a rental basis following an international competitive bidding process.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara to award the contract to the M/s Sri Lanka Shipping Company Limited for the operation of a maintenance and emergency response vessel on a charter basis for a period of two years starting from June 01, 2023, as per the recommendation of the Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.16

Floods reported in several parts of the country following heavy downpour

Floods reported in several parts of the country following heavy downpour

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's economic prospects critically hinge on implementation of reform program - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's economic prospects critically hinge on implementation of reform program - IMF (English)

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic (English)

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic (English)

President orders strict legislation to prevent child abuse (English)

President orders strict legislation to prevent child abuse (English)

Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions (English)

Several schools in Southern Province temporary closed due to severe weather conditions (English)