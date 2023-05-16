Cabinet nod to charter maintenance and emergency response vessel for CPC

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to charter a maintenance and emergency response vessel for the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) on a rental basis following an international competitive bidding process.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara to award the contract to the M/s Sri Lanka Shipping Company Limited for the operation of a maintenance and emergency response vessel on a charter basis for a period of two years starting from June 01, 2023, as per the recommendation of the Procurement Committee appointed by the Cabinet.