Cabinet further extends programme allowing migrant workers to import electric vehicles

The Cabinet of Ministers today (16 May) approved an extension of the programme under which Sri Lankan migrant workers are allowed to import four-wheeled electric vehicles.

Accordingly, although it was initially decided to allow for migrant workers to import electric vehicles equivalent to 50% of the value of remittances they have transmitted to Sri Lanka through official channels from 01 May 2022 to 31 December 2022, this time period has now been extended until 23 September 2023.

Speaking at this morning’s Cabinet briefing, Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardene explained that migrant workers will reap great benefits from this extension.

The programme was initially agreed upon by the Cabinet in October 2022 in a bid to encourage migrant workers to transmit their remittances through official channels, benefitting both them, and the country as a whole