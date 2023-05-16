Proposal for July electricity tariff revision submitted to PUCSL

May 16, 2023   11:36 am

The proposal for the electricity tariff revision due to be implemented on 01 July has been submitted by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The proposal was submitted last afternoon (15 May), in accordance with the Government Policy and Cabinet decisions taken in 2022 pertaining to the tariff filling requirements, which call for biannual adjustments of the tariffs in January and July.

Accordingly, electricity prices are due to be revised on 01 January and 01 July each year, in a bid to implement a cost-reflective price mechanism.

Taking to Twitter regarding the matter, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera assured  several factors, including the actual generation data, actual price of inputs, generation mix and forecast for 2023, were taken into consideration by the CEB, with the aim of giving the maximum benefit of the adjustment to low consumption users.

