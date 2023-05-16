One person injured as shots fired during drug raid in Mannar

A shooting was reported in the Periyakarisal area in Mannar last night (15 May), during a drug raid at a residence in the area.

Officers of the Mannar Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid at a residence in the area based on a tip-off received by an informant that various drug trafficking operations allegedly took place in the said house.

Accordingly, a 23-year-old was arrested during the raid after two packets of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ICE’) was recovered. Following his arrest, however, the youth began shouting in protest, after which another individual, aged 25, charged at the Police with a machete knife.

The Police then opened fire at the individual in an attempt to stop him from approaching them, injuring the 25-year-old.

The suspect, who is currently receiving treatment at the Mannar Hospital, has been identified as a resident of the Pesalai area, while the 23-year-old arrestee was identified as a resident of Erukkalampiddy, Mannar.