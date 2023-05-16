One person injured as shots fired during drug raid in Mannar

One person injured as shots fired during drug raid in Mannar

May 16, 2023   12:33 pm

A shooting was reported in the Periyakarisal area in Mannar last night (15 May), during a drug raid at a residence in the area.

Officers of the Mannar Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid at a residence in the area based on a tip-off received by an informant that various drug trafficking operations allegedly took place in the said house.

Accordingly, a 23-year-old was arrested during the raid after two packets of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ICE’) was recovered. Following his arrest, however, the youth began shouting in protest, after which another individual, aged 25, charged at the Police with a machete knife.

The Police then opened fire at the individual in an attempt to stop him from approaching them, injuring the 25-year-old.

The suspect, who is currently receiving treatment at the Mannar Hospital, has been identified as a resident of the Pesalai area, while the 23-year-old arrestee was identified as a resident of Erukkalampiddy, Mannar.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.16

Floods reported in several parts of the country following heavy downpour

Floods reported in several parts of the country following heavy downpour

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Norochcholai's Unit 3 to be shutdown for 100 days - Energy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's economic prospects critically hinge on implementation of reform program - IMF (English)

Sri Lanka's economic prospects critically hinge on implementation of reform program - IMF (English)

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic (English)

Dengue cases continue to rise as health officials sound warning over epidemic (English)

President orders strict legislation to prevent child abuse (English)

President orders strict legislation to prevent child abuse (English)