PHIs to join dengue eradication programmes with no additional allowances

May 16, 2023   01:18 pm

The Colombo District Director of Health Services Dr. Chandana Gajanayake says that special mosquito prevention programmes will be carried out within the premises where the upcoming G.C.E. Ordinary Level examinations will be held.

In the meantime, the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka has decided to join the programmes with no additional allowance in order to control the dengue spread in the Gampaha District.

So far since the beginning of the year, 33,742 dengue cases have reportedly been recorded across the island, whereas the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Trincomalee districts have recorded the highest figures.

Meanwhile, it has also been taken up during the Southern Province Dengue Review Committee meeting yesterday that there is a significant increase in the number of dengue figures reported within the Southern Province, compared to the previous year.

Dengue control programmes are currently ongoing in many parts of the island in order to control the spread of dengue virus.

