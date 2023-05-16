Flood warning issued for Gin River Basin extended

Flood warning issued for Gin River Basin extended

May 16, 2023   03:37 pm

The Department of Irrigation has extended the flood warning message issued for the Gin River Basin, for the next 24 hours from 02.00 p.m. today (16).

Accordingly, the Irrigation Department warned that there may be a significant level of flooding in the low-lying areas of the Gin River situated in Baddegama, Niyagama, and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions. 

The residents in those areas and motorists traveling through the aforementioned areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Jerome Fernando is not a part of Catholic community - Fr. Cyril Gamini

Jerome Fernando is not a part of Catholic community - Fr. Cyril Gamini

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

Floods reported in several parts of the island as heavy downpour continues

Floods reported in several parts of the island as heavy downpour continues

Health officials to take dengue-prevention measures during upcoming O/L examination

Health officials to take dengue-prevention measures during upcoming O/L examination

Manusath Derana honours 50-year service of volunteer worker in Kegalle on her 87th birthday

Manusath Derana honours 50-year service of volunteer worker in Kegalle on her 87th birthday

Father-of-three shot dead by gunmen in Weligama; son injured

Father-of-three shot dead by gunmen in Weligama; son injured

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00