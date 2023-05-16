Flood warning issued for Gin River Basin extended

The Department of Irrigation has extended the flood warning message issued for the Gin River Basin, for the next 24 hours from 02.00 p.m. today (16).

Accordingly, the Irrigation Department warned that there may be a significant level of flooding in the low-lying areas of the Gin River situated in Baddegama, Niyagama, and Nagoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

The residents in those areas and motorists traveling through the aforementioned areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.