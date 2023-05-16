Prices of MOP fertiliser slashed by Rs. 4,500

May 16, 2023   03:46 pm

The price of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer, popularly known as ‘Bandi Pohora’ in Sri Lanka, has been reduced by Rs. 4,500 for the ongoing Yala cultivation season, Minster of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said. 

Accordingly, a 50-kilogram bag of MOP fertilizer has been reduced by Rs. 4,500, with effect from yesterday (15 May), and will now be sold at Rs. 15,000 at all Agricultural Service Centres. 

The price reduction was approved by the Price Determination Committee of the Ministry in a bid to reduce the cost of agricultural production. 

The decision was taken after a proposal in this regard was submitted by Minister Amaraweera on 08 May.

