Sivalingam Aruran acquitted from case over Gotabaya assassination attempt

Sivalingam Aruran acquitted from case over Gotabaya assassination attempt

May 16, 2023   04:37 pm

The Colombo High Court today (May 16) ordered the acquittal and release of Sivalingam Aruran, a defendant in the case related to the assassination attempt on then Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a suicide bombing at Pittala Junction in Kollupitiya in 2006.

Delivering the verdict, Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe stated that the court ruled that the confession given by the defendant to the Assistant Superintendent of Police under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) was not voluntary.

Accordingly, the Judge also mentioned that the relevant confession will be rejected by the court.

The judge, who ruled that the prosecution has not succeeded in proving the charge against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt, mentioned that the defendant will accordingly be acquitted and released from the case.

Furthermore, the court ordered that the case against Ponnasamy Karthigesu Sivaji, who was also accused in this case, be forwarded to Judge No. 01 of the Colombo High Court for hearing.

Aruran is a Tamil-language writer best known for winning the award for Best Independent Tamil Novel at the 65th State Literary Awards Ceremony while in his 16th year of detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). 

His novel ‘Aathurasalai’ was written entirely while at the Welikada Prison, after authorities arrested him in 2006.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Jerome Fernando is not a part of Catholic community - Fr. Cyril Gamini

Jerome Fernando is not a part of Catholic community - Fr. Cyril Gamini

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

Floods reported in several parts of the island as heavy downpour continues

Floods reported in several parts of the island as heavy downpour continues

Health officials to take dengue-prevention measures during upcoming O/L examination

Health officials to take dengue-prevention measures during upcoming O/L examination

Manusath Derana honours 50-year service of volunteer worker in Kegalle on her 87th birthday

Manusath Derana honours 50-year service of volunteer worker in Kegalle on her 87th birthday

Father-of-three shot dead by gunmen in Weligama; son injured

Father-of-three shot dead by gunmen in Weligama; son injured

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00