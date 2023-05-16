Minister discusses power sector reforms with World Bank team

The progress made thus far pertaining to the reforms within Sri Lanka’s power sector were discussed with the Executive Director at the World Bank Group representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka, Parameswaran Iyer.

Iyer met with Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today (16 May), during which policy loans and assistance for the renewable energy sector and infrastructure development in this regard were discussed along with other future plans.

World Bank Country Director Faris Hadad and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Country Manager Alejandro Alvarez de la Campa were also present at the meeting.

Minister Wijesekera further thanked the World Bank team for their assistance in the ongoing reforms of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), offshore wind studies, India – Sri Lanka grid connectivity and feeding tariffs.