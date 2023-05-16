Minister discusses power sector reforms with World Bank team

Minister discusses power sector reforms with World Bank team

May 16, 2023   05:09 pm

The progress made thus far pertaining to the reforms within Sri Lanka’s power sector were discussed with the Executive Director at the World Bank Group representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka, Parameswaran Iyer.

Iyer met with Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today (16 May), during which policy loans and assistance for the renewable energy sector and infrastructure development in this regard were discussed along with other future plans.

World Bank Country Director Faris Hadad and International Finance Corporation (IFC) Country Manager Alejandro Alvarez de la Campa were also present at the meeting.

Minister Wijesekera further thanked the World Bank team for their assistance in the ongoing reforms of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), offshore wind studies, India – Sri Lanka grid connectivity and feeding tariffs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Minor earth tremor reported at Lunugamwehera

Jerome Fernando is not a part of Catholic community - Fr. Cyril Gamini

Jerome Fernando is not a part of Catholic community - Fr. Cyril Gamini

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.16

Floods reported in several parts of the island as heavy downpour continues

Floods reported in several parts of the island as heavy downpour continues

Health officials to take dengue-prevention measures during upcoming O/L examination

Health officials to take dengue-prevention measures during upcoming O/L examination

Manusath Derana honours 50-year service of volunteer worker in Kegalle on her 87th birthday

Manusath Derana honours 50-year service of volunteer worker in Kegalle on her 87th birthday

Father-of-three shot dead by gunmen in Weligama; son injured

Father-of-three shot dead by gunmen in Weligama; son injured

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00