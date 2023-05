The conducting of all tuition classes aimed at students due to sit for the upcoming Ordinary Level (O/L) examination has been prohibited from 23 May.

Accordingly, all tuition and revision classes being held for the 2022 O/L exam session will be prohibited from midnight on 23 May, the Commissioner General of Examinations said.

The 2022 O/L exam is scheduled to be held from 29 May to 08 June.