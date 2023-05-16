Sajith Premadasa named SJBs next Presidential candidate

Sajith Premadasa named SJBs next Presidential candidate

May 16, 2023   06:44 pm

The Working Committee of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has unanimously decided to name Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as the next Presidential candidate from the party.

Accordingly, a proposal submitted by SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe in this regard was unanimously approved by the SJB Working Committee during its meeting held today (16 May).

The meeting took place this evening under the patronage of Party Leader Sajith Premadasa, with several matters of concern, including SJB Vice Chairman P. Harrison’s recent public statement pledging his unconditional support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the next Presidential Election, and the party’s future political decisions were due to be discussed.

