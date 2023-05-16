Supreme Court dismisses FR petition filed by Dr. Shafi

The Supreme Court today (16 May) dismissed the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital pertaining to his arrest.

Dr. Shafi had filed the FR petition seeking an order declaring that his arrest in May 2019 and detention thereon was unlawful.

Albeit the Police having stated that Dr. Shafi was arrested and remanded for allegedly amassing assets via suspicious means and performing illegal sterilisation surgeries, the petitioner emphasised that the police failed to mention any substantial reason for his arrest.

Thus, he also requested that the court issue an order stating that his fundamental rights were violated by arresting and detaining him based on false and baseless allegation.