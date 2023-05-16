Teenager arrested for deceptively obtaining lewd images of over 10 girls

A 19-year-old boy has been arrested in the Minuwangoda area for deceptively obtaining lewd images from several girls.

Initial investigations have revealed that the teenager had obtained such lewd content from 12 girls, a majority of whom were still schooling, under the guise of offering them employment in the field of modeling.

The suspect was arrested in his residence in Yatiyana, Minuwangoda by the Social Media Crimes Division of the Cyber Crimes Division (CCD), following an investigation which was launched into a complaint received by the CCD.

It was later revealed that the boy had posed as different personas, including famous actresses and models on his Whatsapp, through which he obtained these images, and later falsely reassured the victimised girls that the content would not be misused, requesting them to delete the said images from their end, despite he having already stored the content.

Police further noted that the boy, identified as a student of a leading school in Minuwangoda, had been suspended from school over a similar incident.