Sri Lanka to introduce AI as subject to school syllabus

May 16, 2023   10:28 pm

The Ministry of Education has decided to introduce two subjects, namely, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, to school syllabuses from 2024. 

Accordingly, it has been decided that the aforementioned subjects will be taught from Grades 06 to 13 in schools across the island. 

Speaking on the matter, Education Minister Susil Premajayantha explained that the decision was made in a bid to further raise the country’s standard of education in parallel with international standards. 

Accordingly, a pilot programme in this regard will be implemented in June within 20 selected schools, the Minister said, adding that various measures have also been taken to popularise the use of English language among the student community. 

Moreover, Premajayantha noted that through the implementation of a ‘STEAM’ – based education system, in which Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be prioritised, students will be able to follow a module-based system as opposed to year-end exams, through which they are likely able to show better performance. 

He further noted that the STEAM-based education system would allow for the theoretical knowledge gained within the classroom can be used practically both, inside and outside of the classroom.

