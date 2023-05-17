Right-sized SL military will be back in its classic role - State Minister

The Sri Lankan military will be right-sized gradually prior to setting it up for its classic role, Defence State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon says.

Speaking on the steps taken concerning defence reforms, the lawmaker made this remark during a cordial meeting with Afreen Akhter, the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs) of the U.S. Department of State.

Recalling supportive measures extended by the U.S. government, Tennakoon also discussed avenues accessible to strengthen military-to-military and further defence cooperation between the two countries.

The fruitful bilateral discussion also included U.S. efforts to assist Sri Lanka in enhancing maritime domain awareness and maritime security and also Sri Lanka’s efforts to put forward maritime security and other regional issues in the defence policy.

During the session, the state minister was keen on avenues available for armed forces personnel to engage in overseas missions.

Ensuing the discussion, Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter presented a memento to State Minister Tennakoon as a symbolic gesture and to mark the fruitful discussion.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka Douglas E. Sonnek, Embassy officials and officers of the State Ministry of Defence were also present at the event.