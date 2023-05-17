Right-sized SL military will be back in its classic role - State Minister

May 17, 2023   09:48 am

The Sri Lankan military will be right-sized gradually prior to setting it up for its classic role, Defence State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon says.

Speaking on the steps taken concerning defence reforms, the lawmaker made this remark during a cordial meeting with Afreen Akhter, the Deputy Assistant Secretary (Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs) of the U.S. Department of State.

Recalling supportive measures extended by the U.S. government, Tennakoon also discussed avenues accessible to strengthen military-to-military and further defence cooperation between the two countries.

The fruitful bilateral discussion also included U.S. efforts to assist Sri Lanka in enhancing maritime domain awareness and maritime security and also Sri Lanka’s efforts to put forward maritime security and other regional issues in the defence policy.

During the session, the state minister was keen on avenues available for armed forces personnel to engage in overseas missions.

Ensuing the discussion, Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter presented a memento to State Minister Tennakoon as a symbolic gesture and to mark the fruitful discussion.

Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka Douglas E. Sonnek, Embassy officials and officers of the State Ministry of Defence were also present at the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

Cabinet greenlights continuation of SOE restructuring policy (English)

Cabinet greenlights continuation of SOE restructuring policy (English)

Sri Lanka's first nuclear power plant likely to be built by 2032 (English)

Sri Lanka's first nuclear power plant likely to be built by 2032 (English)

Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season (English)

Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season (English)

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo (English)

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo (English)

Overseas travel ban issued against Pastor Jerome Fernando who has left the country

Overseas travel ban issued against Pastor Jerome Fernando who has left the country

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.16

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo