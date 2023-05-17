Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean; 39 people missing
File photo.

Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean; 39 people missing

May 17, 2023   09:56 am

A Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members on board has capsized in the Indian Ocean and President Xi Jinping has ordered that all efforts be made to search for survivors, state media reported on Wednesday.

The distant-water fishing vessel “Lupeng Yuanyu 028”, owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co Ltd. based in Shandong province, capsized early on Tuesday, state-run CCTV reported.

The 39 people on board - 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines - were missing, CCTV said.

Xi said all efforts should be made for the rescue and early warning alerts of safety risks would be strengthened for distant-sea operations, CCTV reported.

China’s maritime search and rescue centre had informed relevant countries of the accident and the foreign ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations, it said.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

Cabinet greenlights continuation of SOE restructuring policy (English)

Cabinet greenlights continuation of SOE restructuring policy (English)

Sri Lanka's first nuclear power plant likely to be built by 2032 (English)

Sri Lanka's first nuclear power plant likely to be built by 2032 (English)

Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season (English)

Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season (English)

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo (English)

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo (English)

Overseas travel ban issued against Pastor Jerome Fernando who has left the country

Overseas travel ban issued against Pastor Jerome Fernando who has left the country

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.16

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo