Lists of people eligible for welfare benefits being re-verified

The Welfare Benefit Board says that the re-verification of the computerized information received by the Divisional Secretariats for the payment of welfare benefits has already commenced.

Chairman of the Welfare Benefit Board B. Wijayaratne stated that 158,000 re-verified applications have been entered into the data system so far.

Further, Mr. Wijayaratne mentioned this process would be completed within 5-6 days.

“Thereby, we expect to display the list of names of the eligible individuals for the relevant welfare benefits at the Divisional Secretariat Offices.”