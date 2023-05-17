Three new provincial governors sworn in

New governors have been appointed for three provinces, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

Thereby, the following governors were sworn in before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (May 17):

• Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena – North-western Province

• P.S.M. Charles – Northern Province

• Senthil Thondaman – Eastern Province

The new appointments were made after the governors of the Eastern, Northern and North-western provinces were removed by the Head of State on Monday (May 15).