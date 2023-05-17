Pastor Jerome can be arrested upon return to Sri Lanka - Police

Pastor Jerome can be arrested upon return to Sri Lanka - Police

May 17, 2023   02:13 pm

Sri Lank Police have clarified that Pastor Jerome Fernando, who is currently in Singapore, can be arrested upon his return to Sri Lanka owing to the overseas travel ban issued against him.

In an Instagram post, Pastor Jerome indicated that he would be returning to the island within the week, in order to host a service on Sunday titled ‘Mega Church Day’.

An overseas travel ban was imposed against the Pastor on orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court yesterday (16 May), as per a request made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Fernando, however, left the island on 14 May after making several controversial remarks regarding religions including Buddhism, Islam and Hinduism, during a recent sermon of his.

A video of the sermon in question was recently widely circulated on social media, stirring much controversy within the country due to allegations that it included derogatory statements related to Lord Buddha and other religious figures.

On 15 May, President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered the CID to launch an immediate investigation into the matter, citing that such statements could create religious conflicts and harm the country’s harmony.

The New Buddhist Front (‘Nawa Bikshu Peramuna’) and the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) also lodged a complaint with the CID, seeking the immediate arrest of the Pastor and that strict legal action be initiated against him.

