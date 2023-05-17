Overseas travel ban on several including Mahinda Rajapaksa lifted

The overseas travel ban imposed on several persons including former President Mahinda Rajapkasa has been lifted by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the overseas travel ban imposed on former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena and former Provincial Council (PC) member Kanchana Jayaratne over the incidents that transpired on 09 May 2022 has been completely lifted on orders of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.