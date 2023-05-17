28-year-old attacked to death with sharp weapons

May 17, 2023   03:54 pm

A 28-year-old has been attacked to death with sharp weapons inside a house in the Sirisara Uyana area of Borella.

Police stated that the attack has been carried out owing to an escalated personal dispute.

The footage obtained from a few CCTV cameras installed nearby shows the suspects arriving at the place of the incident.

The youth, who was critically injured in the attack, has been rushed to the Colombo National Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Further investigations are underway regarding the incident.

