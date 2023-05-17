New appointments made to several posts in SJB

New appointments made to several posts in SJB

May 17, 2023   04:19 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has made two new appointments with the approval of the party’s Working Committee.

The decision has been arrived at when the SJB’s Working Committee met at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition under the chairmanship of MP Sajith Premadasa yesterday (May 16).

Accordingly, the Gampaha District Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna has been appointed as the Deputy Treasurer of the SJB.

In addition, former Colombo District Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman has been appointed to the post of Deputy Secretary of the party.

The relevant appointment letters were handed over to Rajakaruna and Rahman by MP Sajith Premadasa at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

