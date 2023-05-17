China, Sri Lanka in active communications on debt restructuring

China, Sri Lanka in active communications on debt restructuring

May 17, 2023   04:21 pm

China and Sri Lanka are currently in “active” communications on the island nation’s debt restructuring, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“China supports financial institutions in working with the Sri Lanka side and continue to play a positive role,” foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a regular press briefing.

“We call on commercial and multilateral creditors to take part in the debt restructuring in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government has said it will discuss the matter with creditors including China.”


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three new provincial governors sworn in before President Ranil

Three new provincial governors sworn in before President Ranil

Three new provincial governors sworn in before President Ranil

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.17

Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Mahanayake Thero's remains at Kalapaluwawa Gothama Thapowanaya

Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Mahanayake Thero's remains at Kalapaluwawa Gothama Thapowanaya

China seeks Sri Lankas help after its fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

China seeks Sri Lankas help after its fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

MEPA chief replies to Charitha Herath's allegations

MEPA chief replies to Charitha Herath's allegations

Pastor Jerome hints at return to Sri Lanka on Sunday

Pastor Jerome hints at return to Sri Lanka on Sunday

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)