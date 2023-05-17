AG mulls transferring X-Press Pearl case to Singapore Intl Commercial Court

May 17, 2023   04:58 pm

The Attorney General (AG) has filed a claim against six defendants in the Singaporean High Court over the X-Press Pearl ship, which was gutted in a fire while on Sri Lankan seas in 2021.

Accordingly, a case conference hearing pertaining to the matter took place on 15 May, while the next has been scheduled for June, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Moreover, the PMD further stated that the AG’s Department is considering transferring the case to the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), based on their rules.

Accordingly, litigation will be managed by a Singaporean law firm approved by Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers to represent the Sri Lankan Government.

