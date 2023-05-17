AG opposes request to lift kidney surgery suspension on Borella hospital

May 17, 2023   07:22 pm

The Attorney General (AG) today (May 17) stated before the Court of Appeal that he opposes the request made by the Western Hospital in Borella to reverse the decision taken by the Ministry of Health to suspend the approval granted for the hospital to carry out kidney surgeries. 

Appearing for the Director General of Health Services, Additional Solicitor General Wikum de Abrew raised the objection when a writ petition filed by the Western Hospital in Borella seeking an interim order for the annulment of the decision taken by the health chief was taken up.

The petition was taken up for hearing before the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of the President of the Court of Appeal, Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar today.

There, President’s Counsel Faiszer Mustapha, who was representing the hospital in question, mentioned that he expects to present facts related to a request seeking interim relief for the decision taken by the Director General of Health Services.

However, Additional Solicitor General Wikum de Abrew, who raised objections to the request, also stated that such requests for interim relief cannot be approved when this petition has been fixed for hearing.

He further pointed out that it is not possible to request an interim relief without submitting the counterstatements related to the case.

The Appeals Court judge bench, who took all presented facts into consideration, ordered the hearing of the case to be recalled on May 22, 2023.

