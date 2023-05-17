Ven. Devinuwara Sirisunanda Thero appointed Acting Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya

May 17, 2023   09:56 pm

The Chief Incumbent of Devinuwara Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Devinuwara Sirisunanda Thero has been appointed the Acting Chief Prelate of the Amarapura Kalyanawansa Maha Nikaya with the unanimous agreement of the sect’s executive committee.

The decision has been arrived at when the Executive Committee of the Amarapura Kalyanawansa Maha Nikaya met at the Gothama Thapowanaya in Rajagiriya today (May 17).

The appointment has been made to fill the Chief Prelate portfolio of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya left vacant following the passing away of Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thero yesterday (May 16).

Succeeding the late Most Venerable Aggamahapandita Kotugoda Dhammavasa Mahanayaka Thero, Most Ven. Chandrasiri Mahanayake Thero was appointed the Chief Prelate of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya on July 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Mahanayaka Thero’s remains will lie in state at Gothama Thapowanaya in Kalapaluwawa for the public to pay respect until next Sunday (May 21).

The cremation ceremony of Most Venerable Dodampahala Chandrasiri Thero will be held with full state honours at 03:00 p.m. on Sunday, at Independence Square, Colombo.

