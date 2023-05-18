Brazil donates medical supplies to Sri Lanka

Brazil donates medical supplies to Sri Lanka

May 18, 2023   10:00 am

The Federative Republic of Brazil through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) donated to Sri Lanka a consignment of medical supplies including 10, 000 vials of regular human insulin and 08 million polypropylene tips.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya received the donation of medical supplies from Brazilian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sergio Luiz Canaes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo on Wednesday (May 17).

Highlighting the longstanding friendly relations between Sri Lanka and Brazil, State Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for this goodwill gesture by the Government of Brazil.

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs O.L. Ameerajwad and other officials participated.

The donation was coordinated by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Brazil.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

China says it is in 'active' communications with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring

China says it is in 'active' communications with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring

CBSL issues all-time high volume of treasury bills

CBSL issues all-time high volume of treasury bills

Three newly-appointed provincial governors comment after sworn-in

Three newly-appointed provincial governors comment after sworn-in

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.17

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.17

Sri Lanka Rugby suspended as a member of World Rugby (English)

Sri Lanka Rugby suspended as a member of World Rugby (English)

China, Sri Lanka in 'active' communications on debt restructuring (English)

China, Sri Lanka in 'active' communications on debt restructuring (English)

AG mulls transferring X-Press Pearl case to Singapore Intl Commercial Court (English)

AG mulls transferring X-Press Pearl case to Singapore Intl Commercial Court (English)