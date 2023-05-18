Veteran singer Christopher Paul is no more

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Christopher Paul passed away this morning (May 18), family sources revealed.

Paul was aged 87 at the time of his demise.

Being one of the most sought-after singers in Sri Lanka back in the 1960s and 1970s, Paul was well-liked for his timeless hits including “Wathura Naala”, “Haa Mal Pipenne”, “Ela Dola Ganga Yawi Galaa”, “Rosa Malak Dutuwama”, “Muthu Bello” and “Katuroda Gammane”.

Born in 1936, Paul received his primary and secondary education at St. Sebastian’s College in Moratuwa.

Paul is survived by his wife Lilani Gunasekera and three children.