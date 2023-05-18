FUTA to meet with President Ranil today

The representatives of the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) will reportedly meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (May 18).

Chairman of the FUTA Prof. Shyama Banneheka stated that the meeting is scheduled to commence at 3.00 p.m. this evening.

The relevant discussion is convened after repeated requests made by the university teachers seeking an audience with President Wickremesinghe.

During the meeting, the attention will be drawn to the issues that the higher education sector and the universities have confronted.

Meanwhile, Prof. Banneheka also alleged that although the university teachers have informed that they will join the 2022 G.C.E A/L paper-marking, the Department of Examinations has not been able to commence the relevant activities at full capacity.