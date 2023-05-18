Samurdhi Banks to be brought under purview of CBSL

Samurdhi Banks to be brought under purview of CBSL

May 18, 2023   01:13 pm

The government has decided to register the Samurdhi banking system as a microfinance banking system of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) in order to provide the “Aswesuma” welfare benefit for the people.
 
State Minister of Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual emphasized that the decision was arrived at according to the instructions of the President during a discussion held at the Finance Ministry yesterday (17).

The State Minister also stated that under this move, all Samurdhi Banks across the island will be incorporated into the “Aswesuma” welfare benefits programme.

Governor of the CBSL Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe have also taken part in the discussion.

Speaking on the matter, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said the discussion focused on the need for a transparent regulatory mechanism and digitization of Samurdhi banking system.

He assured that there would be no impact on the job security of the employees of the Samurdhia Department nor would the Samurdhi Banks be abandoned.

At the meeting, a joint committee of the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Social Empowerment was appointed to study the regulatory system required, Semasinghe said further.

