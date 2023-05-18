Caution urged over use of NSAID-type pain relievers without medical advice

The Health Promotion Bureau states that several dengue-related deaths are reported to have been caused by the use of NSAID-type analgesics.

People are resorting to the use of this type of analgesics (painkillers) as a treatment for high fever and body pain as well as headache, as per the Health Promotion Bureau.

The use of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID), which are widely used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and bring down high body temperature, without proper medical advice from a physician is totally unacceptable, the health authorities cautioned.

Furthermore, the Health Promotion Bureau highlighted that the relevant type of analgesic drugs manufactured under several brand names such as Ibuprofen, Mefenamic acid, Indomethacin, Naproxen, Celecoxib and Aspirin, are widely used in Sri Lanka.

Health authorities warn that although such drugs are good pain relievers, using them for dengue infection can lead to complications and even death.

The Health Promotion Bureau points out that if anyone has fever these days, they must rest well and consume plenty of fluids, and instructs only to use the correct dosage of Paracetamol as medication.

If fever persists for more than two days, people are advised to immediately visit a doctor or a hospital and to refrain from using steroidal drugs such as Prednisolone and Dexamethasone to treat fever without a physician’s advice.