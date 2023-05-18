Date fixed for hearing of case against Sakvithi Ranasinghe

Date fixed for hearing of case against Sakvithi Ranasinghe

May 18, 2023   03:25 pm

The Colombo High Court today (May 18) fixed dates for the hearing of a case filed against Sakvithi Ranasinghe and his wife for allegedly maintaining an unauthorized financial institution and misusing the deposits obtained from the public.

Accordingly, Colombo High Court judge Adithya Patabendige ordered the case to be taken up for hearing on July 19.

The defendants Sakvithi Ranasinghe and his wife, who are currently been released under bail, were also present at the courts today.

Previously, nine other suspects who were arrested in relation to the case had been released under the directives of the Attorney General.

