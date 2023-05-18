Shani Abeysekera is given sufficient protection - AG tells court

The Attorney General today (May 18) told the Court of Appeal that sufficient protection is provided to former Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Rohantha Abeysuriya conveyed this when the petition seeking protection filed by the former CID chief was called before the Appeals Court judge bench.

Appeals Court president Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar sat for the hearing.

ASG Abeysuriya also mentioned that additional security officers and motorcycles too have been provided to Abeysekera.

Appearing on behalf of the former CID chief, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya said his client intends to present submissions against the respondents in the petition over contempt of court for failing to comply with the order issued by the National Authority for Protection of Victims of Crime & Witnesses.

Thereby, the former CID chief was allowed to submit a revised petition on June 28, 2023.