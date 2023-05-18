Shani Abeysekera is given sufficient protection - AG tells court

Shani Abeysekera is given sufficient protection - AG tells court

May 18, 2023   03:41 pm

The Attorney General today (May 18) told the Court of Appeal that sufficient protection is provided to former Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Rohantha Abeysuriya conveyed this when the petition seeking protection filed by the former CID chief was called before the Appeals Court judge bench.

Appeals Court president Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar sat for the hearing.

ASG Abeysuriya also mentioned that additional security officers and motorcycles too have been provided to Abeysekera.

Appearing on behalf of the former CID chief, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya said his client intends to present submissions against the respondents in the petition over contempt of court for failing to comply with the order issued by the National Authority for Protection of Victims of Crime & Witnesses.

Thereby, the former CID chief was allowed to submit a revised petition on June 28, 2023.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special statement from Controller-General of Immigration & Emigration

Special statement from Controller-General of Immigration & Emigration

Special statement from Controller-General of Immigration & Emigration

Congestion at Immigration & Emigration Dept. as services hampered

Congestion at Immigration & Emigration Dept. as services hampered

Group of Sri Lankan female domestic workers in Oman makes plea for help

Group of Sri Lankan female domestic workers in Oman makes plea for help

Sri Lanka Customs intercepts 8,000kg of Hookah tobacco smuggled from Dubai

Sri Lanka Customs intercepts 8,000kg of Hookah tobacco smuggled from Dubai

Three sexual assault charges against Danushka Gunathilaka dropped

Three sexual assault charges against Danushka Gunathilaka dropped

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

China says it is in 'active' communications with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring

China says it is in 'active' communications with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring