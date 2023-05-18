Customs seize illegally imported Hookah tobacco worth Rs. 164 mn

The Port Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs has seized a stock of around 8,000 kilograms of ‘Hookah tobacco’, which is used in Sheesha machines, which have been illegally imported into the country from Dubai.

The stock of tobacco is estimated to be worth around Rs. 164 million.

The inspection activities of the relevant container were carried out this morning (May 18) at the Gray Line 1 Container Terminal in Orugodawatte.

Commenting in this regard, Senior Director of Sri Lanka Customs (Social Security Unit) U.K Asoka Ranjith stated that the relevant stock of tobacco has been imported to Sri Lanka from Dubai by using a fake business name in Sri Lanka.

“Accordingly, this importation is restricted and limited”, he added.

“We keep an eye on abandoned containers and containers that delay the clearance and regarding the individuals who have imported them”, he further stated.