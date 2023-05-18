Viral social media post on child abduction group is fake - Police

Viral social media post on child abduction group is fake - Police

May 18, 2023   04:24 pm

Sri Lanka Police today (May 18) issued a clarification about a misleading post widely circulated on social media.

In its media release, the police media division addressed a viral social media post which made reference to an alleged public notice by the Akmeemana Police with regard to a group of individuals attempting to abduct children.

Nevertheless, the Akmeemana Police have not issued any such public notice, Sri Lanka Police noted, dismissing the social media post in question as ‘fake’.

In addition, any such child abductions or abduction attempts were not reported either from Akmeemana or Yakkalamulla police divisions, the police media division said citing the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Akmeemana Police.

Hence, the members of the public are urged not to fall prey to such misleading, fake posts circulated on social media.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special statement from Controller-General of Immigration & Emigration

Special statement from Controller-General of Immigration & Emigration

Special statement from Controller-General of Immigration & Emigration

Congestion at Immigration & Emigration Dept. as services hampered

Congestion at Immigration & Emigration Dept. as services hampered

Group of Sri Lankan female domestic workers in Oman makes plea for help

Group of Sri Lankan female domestic workers in Oman makes plea for help

Sri Lanka Customs intercepts 8,000kg of Hookah tobacco smuggled from Dubai

Sri Lanka Customs intercepts 8,000kg of Hookah tobacco smuggled from Dubai

Three sexual assault charges against Danushka Gunathilaka dropped

Three sexual assault charges against Danushka Gunathilaka dropped

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan singer Tony Hassan passes away

China says it is in 'active' communications with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring

China says it is in 'active' communications with Sri Lanka on debt restructuring